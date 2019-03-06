A CYCLIST suffered a broken collarbone in a hit and run crash.

North Yorkshire Police said the cyclist was riding on the A163 between Duffield and Bubwith, near Selby, at about 7pm on Wednesday, February 27.

Police said the vehicle continued to travel along the A163 towards North Duffield, but could not specify what kind of vehicle it was.

The cyclist, a man in his fifties, suffered a broken clavicle in the crash, and was taken by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should phone police on 101, email Andrew.kirby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12190036774.