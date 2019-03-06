A YORK cafe is staging a Brazilian-themed charity evening on Saturday for Alzheimer’s Research UK - as staff prepare to take part in a skydive later this year.

Amie Robertson, of Gulp & Graze café in Micklegate, said the evening would feature a buffet and live music, and tickets costing £10 could be bought directly from the cafe or by phoning 01904 347790.

She said she and a colleague, Gabby Guimaraes, were planning to go on the skydive on May 31.

To support the skydivers, go to https://www.gofundme.com/skydiving-for-alzheimer039s-research-uk