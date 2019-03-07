PLANS to change the way resident parking schemes in York are run will go before the council’s Executive.

City of York Council’s economy and place policy development committee met on Tuesday to discuss a review of its ResPark scheme, which currently covers 61 separate zones.

The report said having so many makes the scheme complicated and “disproportionately expensive”, and recommendations including standardisation of parking permits and parking zones, as well as the trial of new systems.

Cllr D’Agorne explained that the use of automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras would not constitute active CCTV coverage, but could be handheld devices operated by parking enforcement employees, as had been used in similar schemes elsewhere, which would require investment in new technology and links to the DVLA.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, chairing the meeting, said ANPR “as it stands at the moment is probably a technology jump too far”.

He said: “Similarly, the idea of sensors within the road linked to each other - it has been done and that system is again a huge technological leap we’re probably not equipped to make at the moment.”

Cllr D’Agorne said the idea behind the review was to increase efficiencies, including costs as well as reducing paperwork and improving services.

He said: “It’s looking at what might be an ‘invest to save programme’, whilst there might be an initial capital costs for new equipment or changes that might be needed, but then we would only be making those if they made longer term savings to the operation of the system”.

Cllr D’Agorne said some residents had to wait two years for new schemes to be implemented due to the pressures on council staff and budgetary pressures which he found unacceptable, and the review was a way to look at how to reduce “the administrative burdens”.

Cllr Lars Kramm said he felt the recommendation that the council should ensure residents’ petitions for new parking zones should be investigated and (if agreed) implemented as soon as possible, aiming for within a year was “not ambitious enough”, while Cllr Stuart Rawlings pointed out that the report stated the council was currently well outside planned timescales for introducing new zones.

Cllr Lars Kramm said: “Whatever comes out of the report it will never be a silver bullet that will solve all of our residents parking problems. I think what we should aim for is a basic protection for residents, because there’s always a supply and demand situation.

“If I look at some of my terraced streets where you have 16 terraced houses and every house is about the width of a car and people would like to have free residents parking. That’s just not working, so I think it’s just the combination of getting people to change behaviour, reflect on their behaviour if possible.”

“I do think we should look into the cost of residents parking for the first car to give an incentive there and to go up to disenfranchise the people who are wanting to have more cars than are physically fitting in the street.”

Cllr Chris Steward said he did not agree with the transferring of passes to traders or visitors, but felt there should be some exceptions.

He said: “I personally wouldn’t be very sympathetic for the needs of somebody who is paying a plumber £100 an hour or a joiner, whatever it may be, then the idea that they have to fund some additional parking or they have to park a bit further away wouldn’t cause me a great deal of concern.

“However, we do have an issue with things like carers where if for example you’re someone who has a carer going in every day or three times a day or something like that, then that could be a real problem, and obviously it could be therefore a real cost for people that they have to pay, and I’m not sure we as a city have really got on top of that. Equally if we have our visitor parking too cheap, then you could potentially abuse it.”

Cllr Cuthbertson said taking up the recommendations would involve a feasibility study and implementation plan and recommended the matter come back before council Executive later this month.