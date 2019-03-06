A NEW gym and fitness centre is set to open in York in May.

Ultra Flex has taken a ten year lease on the former Topps Tiles premises in Layerthorpe, which will be completely refurbished to provide a 11,000sq ft gym complex including a main gym, studio, café, physiotherapy facilities and barber shop.

The gym will offer a large range of free weights as well as cardio and resistance machines, a 25m prowler track and sun beds.