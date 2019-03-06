HUNDREDS of lanterns and candles will illuminate Rowntree Park and its lake later this month in memory of loved ones lost.

St Leonard's Hospice is inviting people to get involved in the Lights on the Lake event in a special act of remembrance. Everyone welcome.

The evening will take place on Wednesday, March 20 and will start at the main entrance to the park on Terry Aventue at 6.30pm with a lantern parade to the lake.

A short service will be held by spiritual care lead at the hospice, David Williamson.

To dedicate a candle or lantern featuring your own special message go to stleonardshospice.org.uk or call Sue on 10904 777 777.