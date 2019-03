YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has pledged to give up single use plastics for Lent.

The Labour MP says she wants to raise awareness about the amount of plastic used everyday, with a 'deep impact' on the environment.

”Having looked around the supermarkets where almost every product has plastic packaging, I will be buying local from places including the Shambles Market, and ‘The Bishy Weigh’ which is plastic free."