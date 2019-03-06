FOR the first time, Adam Ant will perform his 1982 debut solo album, Friend Or Foe, in its entirety on an autumn tour that will visit York Barbican on November 14.

Featuring the chart-topping Goody Two Shoes, top ten title track Friend Or Foe and the underwhelming number 33 nosedive Desperate But Not Serious, the album peaked at number five en route to gold status in Britain and the United States. Adam Ant duly won the MTV Award for Sexiest Man Alive that year.

Adam Ant's poster for his Friend Or Foe tour

Now 64, he last played York Barbican on May 31 2016 on his Kings Of The Wild Frontier tour, when he stood and delivered that 1980 album in track order.

The Friend Or Foe tour also will visit Hull City Hall on November 15, with Adam Ant combining the album tracks with his multiple hit singles and personal favourites at each gig. Tickets: York, on 0844 854 2757, at yorkbarbican.co.uk, or in person from the Barbican box office; Hull, from 10am on May 8, on 01482 300306 or at hulltheatres.co.uk.