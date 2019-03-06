A MAN has been robbed in a York street.

North Yorkshire Police said the robbery happened when the man, who is in his 20s, was walking along St Benedict Road, off Nunnery Lane, at just before 1pm yesterday.

"He was approached by an older man, possibly aged in his 40s, who subsequently robbed him," said a spokeswoman.

She said about £10 was stolen in the robbery and the victim was left shaken after a ‘scuffle.'

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it to contact them with information," she said.

"Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michelle Gaunt, email michelle.gaunt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or pass information on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 12190040238."