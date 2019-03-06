A CYCLIST has been injured in a hit-and-run collision on a North Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on the A163 between Duffield and Bubwith at about 7pm last Wednesday.

A spokesperson said a pedal cycle was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop and continued to travel along the A163 towards North Duffield.

"The cyclist, a man in his 50s, sustained a fractured clavicle -collarbone - as a result of the incident and was taken by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone who can assist should phone 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable Andrew Kirby, email Andrew.kirby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 12190036774.