Given scientists’ clear indication of the urgent need for us to drastically cut emissions and limit the risk of runaway climate change, York Labour’s manifesto commitment to York becoming zero carbon by 2030 is very welcome (“Labour group launches its ‘ambitious’ city manifesto”, March 3).

I hope this means that the Labour group will back the Green Party motion to declare a Climate Emergency and commit City of York Council to the 2030 carbon neutral target. This would fulfil the demand in Extinction Rebellion’s ‘Climate Emergency’ petition to be handed in at the same council meeting on March 21.

With the likely support of the Liberal Democrat group, and maybe even the Conservative group, this would demonstrate that all parties can work together on such a major challenge, for the benefit of future generations.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne,

Green Group leader,

Broadway West, York

Our MPs seem to be blind to big picture

I wonder if your readers are aware that an important debate around climate change and related issues took place in the Commons on February 28, during which Zac Goldsmith and Caroline Lucas, to name but two, made substantial statements underlining the gravity of the crisis we find ourselves in, that concerning climate change.

It is at least doubtful that there is a more important subject for debate than this, which concerns the precarious nature of our very future as human beings upon planet earth. What is disappointing is the paucity of members present at the debate. One wonders if our representatives are blinded to the big picture by virtue of the fixed nature of the Government term of office.

Should we not expect our representatives to rise to this challenge? Were local MPs present? If not, why not?

David Cragg-James,

Stonegrave, York