York Civic Trust are justified in their concerns about the York Central Partnership’s revised proposals for the land behind York Railway Station (“Trust blasts updated York Central plan”, March 4).

Looking at the proposal, it is uninspiring and depressing. I do not like to be negative: I am an optimist - honest - and like to have a sense of wonderment but…..just study the computer-generated ‘impression’.

All straight lines from left to right. On the left it’s a pile of boxes… followed by a huge pile of boxes back to back with four storey dormer conversions. Then more boxes with another floor with a ‘funny’ roof. Everything in boring right angles. A play area with a prison fence. Is this the best they can do?

I think C4 Grand Designs would give it a miss and we could say goodbye to a UNESCO World Heritage award.

Where are some curves, bricklaying skills, spaces, nooks and crannies, trees and touches to entice the eyes? Sorry Tamsin Hart-Jones but I’m not impressed. The ‘plan’ looks like a pack ‘em in for profit to me.

Having spent decades in photography using my eyes to earn a living, and having worked with the late eminent architectural historian Patrick Nuttgens for television, I do appreciate good architecture. For me it’s very simple: if it makes a good photograph, then it’s good architecture. This ‘impression’ does not make a decent photograph.

A design disaster before a brick is laid.

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe, York

What price a view of York Minster?

I wonder how much more the residents moving into the old Rowntrees wharf building paid for the magnificent view overlooking the Minster and the city centre, only for the view to disappear behind the new flats built over the River Foss from them in Hungate?

How much more did people in the new flats (student accommodation) pay for the magnificent view of the Minster only to see it disappear behind the build completing the Hungate site - the new apartment development on the old Grove House with the top floor apartments offering a view of the Minster?

How long will these apartments keep the view, if the rumours are correct and York St John University redevelop the existing workshops into university buildings?

How much is a view worth, and for how long do you keep the view?

D M Deamer,

Monkgate, York