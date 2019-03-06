A MAN was robbed while walking in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim, a man in his twenties, was walking in St Benedicts Road at just before 1pm on Tuesday when he was approached and robbed by an older man, who police believe may be in his forties.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or has information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should phone police on 101, select option two, and ask for Michelle Gaunt. Alternatively, email michelle.gaunt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12190040238.