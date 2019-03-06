A NEW cookery school has been unveiled at York's only five star hotel.

The Grand, York, has unveiled a million pound development that will be hosting cooking courses taught by expert tutors.

The kitchen complex, which took four months to create, has 16 workstations equipped with a state-of-the-art induction hob, electric oven and premium cookery equipment. The purpose-built space will offer an adjoining meeting area with tea and coffee stations as well as a separate, state-of-the-art screening room created for lectures, talks, and non-cooking demonstrations. There will also be an external courtyard complete with herb garden and seating area.

The space will be fully wheelchair accessible and the demonstration area will have wheelchair-friendly heights, as well as step-free access throughout.

Philip Bolson, general manager at The Grand, York, says: ‘‘The nation’s love affair with cooking shows no sign of abating; our new cookery school promises to satiate the appetite with an array of courses, experiences and events to inspire and impress.”

The project is one of the final stages of The Grand’s £15 million expansion and refurbishment scheme, which includes 100 new luxury bedrooms and refurbishment of two restaurants.