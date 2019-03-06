A WILDLIFE rescue centre is urging people to be on the look out for hedgehogs when carrying out garden work.

It comes after a hedgehog, nicknamed ‘Charlie’, was found in Upper Poppleton with head injuries from a strimmer.

Annette Pyrah, who runs The Wildlife Orphanage and Hedgehog Hospital, in Barlby, near Selby, said: “I got a call out from another rescue centre who asked me to take a hedgehog from them. When I opened the box, I was shocked at the injury and the dreadful smell. I knew instantly what had happened. The hedgehog had been caught by a strimmer which had given him a very close shave indeed. The wound was badly infected and I took him straight to Minster Vets.”

She said as the weather warms up, hedgehogs will be waking from hibernation, although some may still be asleep in piles of leaves and compost heaps.

Her advice is to check the area before you strim to avoid causing injury to hedgehogs.

Annette added: “Charlie is a brave little soul and has endured so much. He also has pneumonia and a poorly leg but with the right care and medication, we are hopeful he will survive.”

The Wildlife Orphanage and Hedgehog Hospital takes in more than 400 orphaned and poorly animals every year and can be called on 0771 1883072.

Its website - www.wildlifeorphans.co.uk - has more information on hedgehogs and wildlife orphans.