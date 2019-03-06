A COUPLE from Malton who survived a terrorist attack in Tunisia almost four years ago have attended the unveiling of a memorial to those who died.

Steve and Jacqui Walls went down to Birmingham's Cannon Hill Park on Monday to see Prince Harry unveil the sculpture.

The couple were in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, just north of Sousse, in June 2015, when a gunman opened fire on the beach. Thirty eight people died, including 30 British tourists.

Jacqui fled the beach and hid terrified in a hotel room for more than an hour - fearing her husband was dead.

Steve helped wounded tourists and only fled when a gunman started shooting at him from just 50 yards away and then hid in a storeroom in his hotel.

They survived unharmed physically but Steve has told previously how he is still suffering the psychological impact, having been diagnosed as suffering from severe post traumatic stress disorder.

The memorial, called Infinite Wave, is made up of 31 individual stainless steel rods, each representing a British national who died in the Sousse attack and in a separate attack at a museum in Tunis in the preceding March.

Prince Harry said it was in memory of all those who lost their lives and the families whose lives were changed forever.

He added: "I would like to pay my deepest respects to you and officially dedicate this memorial to your loved ones."

He later spoke to relatives about the need to talk about what had happened, rather than keep it to themselves.

Steve, of Malton, said: "The weather was kind to us and it was a very enjoyable day but also a very emotional one, and there were a lot of tears shed."

Steve and Jacqui recently made an emotional return to Tunisia in a bid to find some "closure" after their ordeal.