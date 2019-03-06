THREE women who went to the help of a rape victim they heard crying in an alley - with one giving chase to the attacker - have received awards for their bravery.

Samantha McCormack, 28, Chloe Storr, 27, and Carolyn McLoughlin, 38, heard the victim in distress after Mitko Naskov had dragged and brutally raped her, and saw him running off, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told York Crown Court.

While Carolyn ran after the rapist, Samantha and Chloe went to the victim to comfort her and be with her until police arrived.

Although Naskov got away, shedding outer clothes as he ran, the chase was caught on CCTV and enabled police to track him down.

The three women have now received rewards from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Christopher Legard for their courage and compassion.

“We only did what anyone would have done,” the three friends said after receiving certificates from the High Sheriff. They will also receive cheques.

But the judge said the case showed the “very worst and the very best” of human character and they had passed a “true test of character with flying colours”.

He said the victim had given a moving testimony of the effect of Samantha and Chloe’s kindness towards her in a police interview.

Naskov, 19, of Pavilion Square, Scarborough, will be sentenced later this month by Judge Simon Hickey, who oversaw the trial in January at which he was convicted of rape and attempted rape.

The three friends, who live in the Scarborough area, were on their way to find some food at the end of a night out in the town when they heard the rape victim crying and Naskov running off.

“She was shaking and screaming,” said Samantha. “We were just trying to keep her calm until the police came. It felt like forever.”

Chloe, who rang 999, said it was about five minutes. “We were so worried,” she said.

All three praised the police for the way they dealt with the rape victim - and, concerned for the three friends’ safety, arranged for a taxi to get them home.