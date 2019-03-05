A CHARITY race will celebrate its tenth anniversary this year, and has called on York to make “a bumper fundraising effort”.

R U Taking The P?, is a 5km run which was founded by Brian Hughes in 2009, and will take place on Father’s Day - Sunday, June 16. It will again start and finish at Bishopthorpe Road.

Last year, the race was accompanied by a street party organised by traders in Bishopthorpe Road, and Brian - who organises the race with Richard Smith and David Harper - said he wanted as many men and boys to take part in the event, whether running or walking the course.

Brian said: “I originally started R U Taking The P? to raise money for prostate cancer research after losing a mate of mine to the disease.

“It would be great if even more of the people who enjoy taking part would think about getting sponsored this year. We would love to make it a top fundraising year for research and for the cancer care offered by York Against Cancer, who now share in the proceeds from the run.”

Julie Russell, general manager at York Against Cancer, said sponsored runners could make a real difference to the work of the charity.

She said: “It costs £150 for us to take someone to Leeds for radiotherapy for three weeks. Any money that you can raise would really help us support this work.

“Bishopthorpe Road gave it a really good atmosphere last year, and it would be great to have lots of people in fancy dress again – let’s make it a real tenth birthday party to remember.”

Individual entries to run or walk the course cost £17, and father-and-son teams cost £25 if the son is aged between eight and 16. Additional sons aged eight to 16 can enter for £8 each.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the run, all entrants will receive a water bottle and a medal rather than a t-shirt.

Entry tickets are on sale for RUTTP? can be bought at yorkagainstcancer.charitycheckout.co.uk/RUTTP2019