A MARCH and rally will take place in York on Saturday to highlight why Remain “is the best deal for women.”

The event is being held to mark International Women’s Day and organised by York for Europe.

Demonstrators will meet at 12.30 in St Helen’s Square and there will be a march at 1pm.

This will be followed by speeches in the square from 2pm.

Among the speakers will be York Central MP Rachael Maskell, actor and writer Kate Willoughby and Nina de Ayala Parker, a women’s rights activist and equalities campaigner for Best for Britain.

Sally Brooks, from York for Europe, said: “It is 100 years since the Representation of the People Act gave (some) women the right to vote and Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act allowed women to become MPs. But instead of celebrating we face Brexit – the biggest threat to women’s rights, services and jobs in our lifetime; 90 per cent of parliamentary debate on Brexit was from male MPs.

“Remain is the best deal for women.” All are welcome and everyone is encouraged to wear the Suffragette colours purple, white and green.