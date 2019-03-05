POLICE are appealing for information after a supermarket theft when the suspect produced a knife.

The incident happened at Tesco on Clifton Moor at about 10pm on Tuesday, February 26 when a man stole several bottles of spirits and left the store without paying.

After being challenged by a security guard, the suspect produced a knife although did not make any threats with it.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are appealing to anyone members of the public who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help identify the suspect, to contact them.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jonathan Weeks. You can also email Jonathan.weeks541@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190036241."