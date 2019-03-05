POLICE have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to following an assault in York nightclub.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Salvation at 1:30am on the 29 November 2018 when a 21-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a facial injury that required two stitches.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1189 Atkinson or email Hayley.atkinson1189@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12180222618 when passing on information."