A CANNABIS dealer caught with more than £1,000 worth of the drug in York has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police found the drugs when immigration officers detained Ozgur Oscar Altin, 36, for over-staying his visa, said prosecutor, Dave MacKay.

They also found evidence that others in the drug underworld had referred would-be purchasers to him.

“This is not (dealing to) a close group of family and friends,” he said at York Crown Court.

Altin has 13 previous UK convictions over several years for violence and dishonesty, but none for drug offences.

Glenn Parsons, for Altin, said he is now seeking permission to stay in the UK, where he has a pregnant girlfriend.

Altin, of Percy Road, Pocklington, followed proceedings with the help of a Turkish interpreter. He pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it to others and possessing cocaine for his own use.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 150 hours’ unpaid work.

“This wasn’t a one-off,” Recorder Bryan Cox QC told Altin. “You were selling drug and you were quite heavily engaged in that.”

Mr Parsons said Altin was dealing to pay off debts. “Plainly other people were directing this man,” he said.

Mr MacKay said Altin was driving through York at lunchtime on June 13, 2017, when immigration police detained him.

Under the driver’s seat they found a Tupperware container with 41 bags of cannabis and in the glove box there were another six bags. Altogether there were 118g of cannabis worth with more than £1,100.