A TEENAGER who suffers from a rare disability will now be able to play safely in his own garden after it received a makeover with help from a charity.

Sam O’Donnell, 14, from York, has Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome, a genetic disorder which causes him breathing problems, anxiety and delayed development.

His mother, Jennet O’Donnell, said that she wanted to create a safe place for Sam to play in the summer and volunteers from Children’s Charity WellChild began a garden makeover as part of a initiative they run called Helping Hands. Together with volunteers from the company, Speedy Hire, they created a garden that is now accessible and safe for him to play in.

Jennet said: “Samuel cannot speak and can only communicate through others reading his body language. He will pick up anything close by and put it into his mouth and he is cognitively unable to sense dangerous situations which is a constant worry.

“The garden before the refurbishment was not a safe place for him. It needed to be cleared out and had been neglected. There was gravel in the garden that he would often put in his mouth.

“I saw the charity on Facebook last year and thought they would be able to help create a safe environment for Sam.”

A spokesman for WellChild said: “We laid artificial grass which is safe for Samuel and easy to keep clean. We also removed existing borders and put in some new raised beds which will help with his sensory needs.

“The garden needed to be a calming place, a place to escape if he’s feeling frustrated or over-stimulated. These changes will have a huge impact on Samuel. He will be able to spend quality time with his family in a happy and safe environment. Samuel also enjoys sensory stimulation such as running water and lights so we intend on adding a water feature as well.”

Helping Hands manager Lorna Pedersen, said: “It was fantastic to be able to create a garden for Samuel.”