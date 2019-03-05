A LANDMARK building in York's Coney Street which has lain empty for almost two years finally looks set to re-open.

Burgins Perfumery, which was dubbed 'Burgins’ Corner' because of its position on the corner of the street with St Helen's Square, closed down in July 2017 after trading in York for 137 years.

The Grade II Listed building has been one of almost a dozen retail premises lying empty in recent times in the prime shopping street.

But now Blacks Property Consultants, which has been marketing the unit to let on a new lease for a rent in the region of £45,000 per annum, has put up signs saying it is 'under offer.'

Blacks managing director Andrew Hedley was unable to disclose any details of the prospective new tenant or their plans, including whether the building is set to return to being a shop or face conversion into a cafe or restaurant, as has happened with many retail premises in York.

But he said he believed Coney Street would recover in time from its current difficulties, just as other streets such as Stonegate had done previously.

"What goes around comes around," he said, adding that back in 1992, there had been 18 empty premises in Stonegate and now there was a 'queue' when any property became available, and Fossgate had also been 'quiet' at one time and it was now doing really well.

The Burgins shop first opened as Mark F Burgin’s pharmacy in 1880 and it was taken over by the Wright family in 1934, with Jeremy Wright changing it into a perfumery in 1972.

The business was subsequently taken over by June Yeo and then Hanus Wolf in 2011.

Mr Wolf said when the shop closed in 2017 that it was no longer financially viable after changes in the face of trading in York city centre.

He said major national competitor chains trading in Coney Street, the temporary closure of Lendal Bridge to traffic and the opening of Vangarde Shopping Park had all had devastating effects on businesses, especially small ones, like Burgins.

However, he said the most damaging effect had been the change in people’s shopping habits, adding: "Buying online is de riguer, where the desire for the cheapest, fastest purchase at the click of a button is seen as the norm."

He said this decline in footfall had made trading 'exceptionally difficult,' with ever-increasing costs but constantly decreasing revenue.