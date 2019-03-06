A PETITION has been launched in a bid to reverse a proposed doubling of parking charges at the new York Community Stadium.

The Press reported last week that visitors to the stadium would be expected to use Monks Cross Park&Ride, next door to the new complex, and City of York Council was planning to increase the price of the car park from £5 to £10 for motorists who do not use the bus to town.

Conservative councillor Peter Dew said the move was “to encourage people not only to use the Park&Ride bus to get into York but also to use it to get from the city to the stadium and back on match days”, with further plans to increase the service on busy days.

However, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Huntington and New Earswick Chris Cullwick this week launched a petition calling on the council to reverse the proposed increase. He said the move comes amid concerns that fans travelling to the Community Stadium will look for cheaper parking in nearby Huntington, increasing local traffic and on-street parking on matchdays.

Cllr Cullwick said: “Residents across Huntington and New Earswick will be hugely concerned to learn of the proposals to increase parking charges at the Community Stadium, as well as the city’s sports fans.

“If the parking charges at the Park&Ride increase to £10, this will only result in traffic misery for residents in Huntingdon. Fans may well still travel to the stadium by car regardless of price, but instead, they will choose the streets of Huntington as a cheaper or alternative parking.

"If residents or sports fans feel as concerned as me and my colleagues about the potential impact of the proposed parking charge increase, then I would strongly encourage them to sign our petition and send a clear message.” The petition is online at yorklibdems.org.uk/stadium_parking_charges