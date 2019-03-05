Happy Pancake Day...

If you don't fancy making your own, here are some of the most delious looking options in York.

1. Pancakes at York Explore in Museum Street

Happy Pancake Day! For £3.75 you can grab one of three different toppings on our pancakes.#exploreyork #explorecafe — York Explore (@YorkExplore) March 5, 2019







2. All of the toppings at Double Dutch Pancake House in Church Street

Just 1 more day until Pancake Day! 😁

3. Classy pancakes at Bettys, St Helen's Square

Pop in to any Bettys branch tomorrow and enjoy our Rhubarb and Berry Drop Pancakes - a special Shrove Tuesday treat.

4. Buttermilk pancake stacks at The Press Kitchen, Walmgate

Taking pancakes to the next level with our fluffy buttermilk stack with your choice of one of the following toppings: Blueberry & syrup / chocolate (vgo), peanut butter & banana(vgo) / rhubarb compote with vanilla crème fraîche / crèpe Suzette 🥞🥞🥞 Only £4 and available until 5pm today! #pancake #pancakeday #pancakes #flipit #buttermilkpancakes #crepes #crepesuzette #york #visityork

5. Sweet treats at Rustique in Castlegate and Lendal

It's Pancake Day!! ˙ How do you like yours? We open from 12 today, come and indulge with us! ˙ #PancakeDay #ShroveTuesday #YorkRestaurant #FrenchRestaurant

6. Fruit, maple syrup and yoghurt at 1331 in Church Street