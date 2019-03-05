A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of arson and harassment following the fire and explosions in Barlby on Saturday night.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "A 31-year old man from Selby has been arrested on suspicion of arson and harassment.

"Following questioning he was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue."

The Press reported on Sunday how cylinder parts were sent flying 125 metres through the air in the fire, with one resident saying there had been a 'massive explosion,' which was thought to have been caused by gas canisters exploding.

Fire chiefs said that thankfully no one was hurt, and firefighters did an 'amazing job' to limit the damage.

The fire service has said that crews from Selby, York and Acomb went the fire, following reports that a shed fire had spread to a caravan and a residential property, and said extensive damage was caused to the shed, a caravan and a car. It said residential properties were also affected, and the fire was extinguished using hose reels and breathing apparatus.