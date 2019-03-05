What a shock to see the photo of the ‘RMS Aparthotel’ in The Press (Hotel ‘like a ship at the end of the street’, March 4).

Cllr Johnny Hayes’ description pithily conveys my reaction, too, and surely most people’s impression. Local residents have my sympathy.

It’s monstrous. The full realisation, now beginning to dawn, seems to have somehow crept up on people.

What were the city planners thinking of... or not, as the case may be? I think there may have been a bit of boatbuilding undertaken in that area in days of yore so maybe that’s seen as a precedent.

York is changing and in some ways, not necessarily for the better. We may be in danger of becoming standardised or homogenised (or overwhelmed). My concern is that over the years the character and balance of York could be eroded and we might not fully realise this except in hindsight.

Please note that we are York, not New York.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive, York