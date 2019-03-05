A DRIVER was taken to hospital after three cars crashed close to Rufforth near York this morning (March 5).

The collision happened on the B1224 and was reported to North Yorkshire Police at about 7.10am.

The force said it involved a black Audi A1, a silver Kia Picanto and a white Fiat 500.

The man driving the Audi was taken by ambulance to York Hospital with whiplash and chest injuries, the force confirmed.

One lane remained open and the scene was clear by 8.20am.

Witnesses are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference number 12190040019.