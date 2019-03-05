POLICE are investigating a fire at a pub in a village near Selby, which was allegedly started deliberately.

Two fire crews from Selby were called to the fire at the George and Dragon Inn in West Haddlesey, shortly after 8pm yesterday (March 4).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was confined to the ground floor, causing 20 per cent fire, 50 per cent light smoke and 15 per cent heat damage to the floor, with a further 20 per cent light smoke damage to the upper floor.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the premises have been closed for several months.

"A fire investigation determined that the cause was deliberate," the spokesman added.

"Police inquiries are ongoing into the incident, including a forensic examination of the scene, CCTV checks and talking to nearby residents.

"It is suspected that the building had been broken into prior to the fire and officers are looking into reports that a car was seen to drive away from the scene shortly after the emergency services were called."

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hoses, two thermal imaging cameras and a door enforcer to put out the fire.

The fire service confirmed no-one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12190039933.