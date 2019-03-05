YORK Green Party has revealed its city 'transport manifesto' - including proposals for a free city centre shuttle bus.

The manifesto has been launched ahead of this May’s council elections and includes a list of policies it would campaign for and hopes to work with other parties to implement following the elections.

Sian Berry, the co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, spoke at the launch of the manifesto on Saturday at the Community Well-being Centre in Merchantgate.

The free shuttle bus would link up key locations such as the station, hospital, Stonebow and other parts of the city centre and would initially run for a trial period, the party said. The party also opposes dualling the ring road and would instead invest the money in bus, rail and other sustainable transport options.

The manifesto includes reducing traffic on roads, while providing "excellent and affordable" public transport, walking and cycling provision and giving priority to those who most need a car because of disability or work.

The party says it will work towards a long-term strategy that cuts the need to travel by car and expands safe neighbourhoods and good quality affordable public transport, including options for new light rail networks or trams to serve new developments.

Other manifesto highlights include supporting a largely vehicle free, fully pedestrianised city centre. The party wants to create a capital fund of £1 million a year to invest in a Dutch-style off-road cycle network.

It wants to ensure York Central is a zero carbon, very low car development with no through access for general traffic.

It also aims to target additional investment in subsidised bus services to improve evening and Sunday provision and access to the hospital.

Another policy is to invest in better provision for people with disabilities to access the city centre and health services.

York’s Green group leader, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said: “I think the manifesto is trying to set out a vision for a 21st century transport system. Sustainable travel is key to tackling congestion and pollution in densely populated areas.”