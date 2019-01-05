A NEW electricity sub-station to be built as part of the redevelopment of the Windsor House site on Ascot Way could lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour, residents claim.

The sub-station will serve a new “centre of excellence” for disabled youngsters and their families, which will open at the site of the former care home.

The plans are set to be approved at a council meeting on Thursday, but two neighbours raised concerns the site could increase antisocial behaviour.

A report prepared for the meeting said they raise the following issues: “The proposal would result in a narrow dark access to the rear of Hob Moor School, increasing the risk for children.

“The flat roof of the substation could be used to access the roof of the adjacent garages and could result in criminal damage to the substation itself.”

Permission was granted for the new centre for disabled children and their families in December.

Planning documents say The Glen, which is based in a 1960s converted building, is “no longer fit for purpose.”