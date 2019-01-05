A WOMAN was hit in the face as thieves tried to steal her dog.

North Yorkshire Police said a 61-year-old woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier Shih Tzu cross in St Mary's Approach, Hambleton, near Thorpe Willoughby, Selby, at about 7.50pm on Friday, January 4.

A spokesman said a silver hatchback vehicle containing two men stopped close to the woman, before the driver got out and hit the woman in the face and tried to take the dog.

The woman resisted, and was not seriously injured but left shaken by the assault.

Anyone who saw the incident, or a silver hatchback in the area at the time is urged to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12190002284.