A SENIOR councillor who has been cleared of eight allegations says the two year fight to clear his name has been “hugely distressing”.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Keith Aspden said the council’s investigation into the complaints has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds and added that the process will have “lots of consequences” for the local authority.

At a standards hearing on Thursday, Cllr Aspden was cleared of allegations that he brought hard copies of job applications into a pub, had a close connection with a candidate and brought the council into disrepute. The meeting also heard that the accusations against Cllr Aspden were made two years after the alleged incident took place, by a council employee who had admitted an act of misconduct himself.

Cllr Aspden, speaking after the 12-hour meeting concluded, said: “My first reaction is that I’m really pleased and relieved that the panel have decided there will be no sanction and that all eight allegations were found not to be breaches. This has been a horrific two-year experience. It has been hugely distressing for me and my group.”

He went on to criticise the council’s handling of the complaint - with the Liberal Democrats saying the process has cost taxpayers more than £70,000.

He said: “This has been one of the worst processes that I think any authority could organise. It was deferred and delayed because we were given new confidential information [that morning] that should have been given to us a long time ago.

“The council needs to learn a whole lot of lessons from this. There needs to be some significant changes about how things are done.”

The panel did raise “concerns” over job applications being discussed in the pub. But Cllr Aspden’s lawyer said this was “bizarre” and that she was not given the opportunity to defend this claim.

No sanctions were imposed and chair Cllr Lars Kramm said: “Bearing in mind the actions already taken by the council, which are far more severe than anything the panel would have considered, no further action should be taken in regard to Cllr Aspden’s conduct.”

City of York Council has been approached for a response.