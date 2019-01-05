BUS passengers are facing disruption and inconvenience with the closure of York’s Stonebow for six weeks for a major reconstruction project.

York Bus Forum spokesman John Bibby claimed the closure from mid-February until early April risked "dramatically damaging" York’s bus services.

He said it seemed only yesterday that Stonebow had reopened after year-long disruption through work at Stonebow House.

“We hope that lessons have been learned - in particular, that changes will be minimal, that replacement bus stops will remain good and adequate for numbers and for the expected bad weather, and above all that good quality bus services will be maintained.”

Bus operator First, which runs numerous services along Stonebow, said it was "just finalising arrangements" with City of York Council on how it would deal with the closure, adding: “An announcement to customers will be confirmed in the coming weeks.”

The council has warned it is likely the work will cause significant traffic disruption but it aims to keep this to a minimum.

It says bus services will generally be operating as normal for the majority of the works, "but significant diversions and changes to bus stop locations will be in place, avoiding the Stonebow area during the full road closure period".

Sustainable transport manager Andrew Bradley said work had been done with bus operators for some time in preparation for diversions, adding: "We will be finalising the arrangements within the next fortnight, well before work begins, and publicising the diversions thereafter.”

A spokeswoman said the authority was investing £1.1 million to make major improvements to Stonebow and Pavement as well as Fossgate, which would improve the streets’ appearance and character, create a more pedestrian-friendly environment and improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.

“For the first time in a generation, the council is completely reconstructing the roads and footpaths on Stonebow, Fossgate and Pavement, which are in a poor condition and need to be replaced,” she said.

She said the work would involve constructing/resurfacing the length of road along Stonebow and Pavement between the junctions with Garden Place and Piccadilly including excavation to depths of around 700mm, which would require archaeological briefs, and footways were to be reconstructed on the southern side.

The First spokeswoman said there would be some disruption between Monday and February 18, when all eastbound services would use a temporary stop near Calvert’s Carpets and all westbound services would use bus stop SD.

“Waiting time at these stops will be temporarily suspended during these works due to lack of available waiting spaces,” she said

Mr Bibby said anyone with concerns was invited to the forum’s next meeting at West Offices at 5.30pm on January 15.