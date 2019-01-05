DRIVERS are being reminded to expect heavy delays around Walmgate from Monday.

City of York Council is replacing traffic signals at the junctions of Walmgate, Barbican Road, Foss Islands Road and Lawrence Street for up to six weeks, until February 15.

Pedestrian crossings will be improved with wider islands and an improved cycle lane in Lawrence Street, as well as an early start signal for cyclists coming out of Walmgate Bar. Work will be carried out 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 3pm on weekends.

Drivers will not be able to turn left from Walmgate into Foss Islands Road, and Walmgate will be closed at the Bar tomorrow, to allow for preliminary site works. Walmgate will also be closed on the weekends of January 12 and 13, and 19 and 20.

Bus services are expected to operate as normal, but delays are to be expected with diversions in place.

Temporary pedestrian crossings will be in place with traffic marshals on site between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week. More information on the changes to bus routes at itravelyork.info or for more information on traffic scheme go to york.gov.uk/walmgate