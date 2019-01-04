TWO detached houses could be built behind a village pub.

A planning application has been submitted for the new homes to be built on land behind The Lord Nelson pub in Nether Poppleton.

The pub was made an asset of community value in 2017 and a campaign was launched to protect the inn after rumours it would be closed.

But a planning statement says the pub will not be shut and will not be affected by plans to develop land behind the car park.

The application, made by ACT York Ltd, says: “The remainder of the plot, beyond the car park, is mainly laid to lawn and is currently vacant, previously used as a caravan and camping site.

“For at least the most recent 20 years, the land has been used as an ad-hoc low-key caravan camping site, until the land changed hands this October.

“The site is bounded by mature hedge planting around its perimeter. There is no evidence of any former buildings on the site, which is reinforced by evidence on historic mapping which shows the land as undeveloped.”

Documents say two detached Georgian-style houses with garages will be built on the plot.

It adds that there will be “generous space” between the buildings to maintain privacy with neighbours.

The new homes will be accessed from the existing drive alongside the pub from Main Street.

And there are plans for nine parking spaces as part of the development.

The application says: “The existing pub is to be retained and will continue to operate under its current use.

"The pub is not part of this planning application and is unaffected.”