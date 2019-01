AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a crash in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said a car, believed to be a red VolksWagen Golf crashed into a parked car in Whinney Lane at just before 9pm on Thursday, January 3.

A spokesman said the car then drove away without stopping, "possibly down Pannal Ash Road".

Anyone who saw the incident is urged to phone police on 101 quoting job 465 of January 3.