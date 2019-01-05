THIEVES broke into a garage in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the burglary happened between 6.45pm on Thursday, January 3, and 9.20am on Friday, January 4, at a property in Hamilton Way, Holgate.

A spokesman for the force said the garage had been broken into and items were stolen, but could not confirm what had been taken.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or who has information which could help police is urged to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP –04012019-0091.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.