THE latest winner of The Press Camera Club competition said she was “delighted” to receive her prize.

Annette Varley, from Woodthorpe, was presented with a canvas print of her shot of her dog Jackson.

She said: “I’m delighted, it’s brilliant. I’ve entered every month since about last July, and this is the first time I’ve won it, it feels amazing, I’m just so chuffed.

“The theme was black and white. Our dog is black and white, so I placed him in front of housebricks, but that didn’t work, so I endeavoured to make him sit still in front of a wooden fence at the side of my house and put wellies and gloves there, and he looked so cute.”

The theme for January’s Camera Club competition is ‘New Beginnings’, and winners also receive £50.

Pictures should be posted in the Camera Club Facebook group, marked with #newbeginnings and must be submitted by Thursday, January 31.