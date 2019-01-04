YOUNGSTERS in care were treated to a visit to the panto where they met members of the cast.

The group of young people looked after by North Yorkshire County Council and their carers went to see Cinderella at the Grand Opera House in York.

They talked about what more the the local authority can do to ensure they are aspirational and ambitious for this group of young people and are helping them to achieve their goals.

Cllr Janet Sanderson, executive member for children and young people’s service, said: “Hopefully they will have fun at the same time.

"The pantomime was a great chance for everyone to get together and relax, at what can be a stressful time of year.”

One of the most important areas of support for looked after young people is the ‘virtual school’, which is responsible for their academic achievement. Although the children attend many different schools and settings, the virtual school tracks each pupil and their progress, and works alongside teaching staff who are with the young person on a daily basis.

Virtual school head Julie Bunn said: “We asked for feedback around education and training and how virtual school can support children and foster carers. We asked what is working well, what we are worried about and what would we like to see in the future, before the children made Christmas decorations and headed off to enjoy the panto.

"It was good to hear that foster carers think that the virtual school team is effective and that we are quick to respond and know the children well."

The council’s strategy for care leavers can be found at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/we-care-because-you-matter