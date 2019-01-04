YORK nursery Happy Jays has launched a new parent and baby group, called Baby Jays, which offers parents a convenient chance to weight their little children.

Dan Sissons, manager of the nursery in Audax Close, Clifton Moor - recently rated 'good' by Ofsted - said Baby Jays gave parents a chance every Monday morning to enjoy some quality time with their baby.

He said baby yoga, sensory play, bushcraft bunnies and much more were provided.

"We also have the facility for parents to weigh their babies," he said.

"We understand that parents often struggle to travel to the nearest children's centre to get their baby weighed.

"Therefore we are working in partnership with local health visitors to make this facility something that is more accessible to the parents in our local community.

"Our brand new scales are available to use straight away."

He said parents should feel free to drop by on a Monday morning, or book an appointment for a more convenient time.

He added that for more information, parents could phone 01904 479261 or email york@firstforchildcare.com.