A WOMAN has been arrested over a stabbing in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the Esso service station on the A59 Skipton Road, Harrogate, at 10.10pm on New Year's Day, where a 24-year-old man had suffered serious stab injuries to his body.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday that a 25-year-old woman from Harrogate had since been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of robbery and section 18, wounding with intent.

She has since been released under investigation and the man remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone with information should phone the Harrogate Serious Crime Team on 101 and quote reference 12180242491.