A YORK company has been voted the best chocolate brand in the UK by retailers across the country.

Choc Affair, based in James Street, was given the top award by Fine Food Digests Best Brand of 2018, a magazine for award winning food and drink.

The company is known for its ethical sourcing and its work on improving environmental packaging.

Founder of Choc Affair, Linda Barrie, said she was over the moon with the response from the company’s customers.

She said: “Being voted as the number one chocolate brand is an amazing start to the year. I am so pleased that our retailers have recognised the work that we are doing in the chocolate industry; we are striving to make some big changes in 2019 for the better, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Choc Affair products can be found at www.choc-affair.com.