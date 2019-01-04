A MAN who suffered stab wounds to his back has left hospital.

North Yorkshire Police were called to Swann Street in York at about 9am on New Year's Day where a 27-year-old man had suffered serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday he had been discharged from Leeds General Infirmary.

A 31-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man arrested at the scene, and a 30-year-old man arrested later that day in connection with the attack have all been released on bail.