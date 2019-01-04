POLICE say the results of their Christmas drink-driving campaign - which saw 123 drivers arrested in a month - are "very encouraging".

North Yorkshire Police's annual campaign to clamp down on drink and drug driving on the region's roads ran between December 1 and New Year's Day saw a 10 per cent reduction on last year's campaign, when 137 people were arrested.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said the average breathalyser results of those arrested - an average of four arrests a day - were also lower than in 2017, from 76 microgrammes per 100ml of breath, to 64, and "the across-the-board reduction in a number of key figures is very encouraging".

Sgt Morton said: "The fact we have had to arrest 10 per cent fewer motorists this year, combined with the lower average breath test results and significantly fewer drivers blowing very high readings, suggests people may have taken notice of the Christmas campaign messages of 95 Alive, North Yorkshire’s road safety partnership. It suggests they have also been deterred by our enforcement action and decided it’s not worth the risk of driving while under the influence.

"However, it’s still concerning that we’ve had to arrest 123 drivers in such a short space of time, and this still included some very high readings. There is absolutely no excuse for drink or drug driving and no reason for anyone to do it."

Sgt Morton said the force would continue its enforcement work throughout 2019 to further reduce drink and drug driving, to prevent "the indescribable carnage" caused by crashes while under the influence.

So far, four of those arrested during the campaign have been sentenced, with large fines and driving bans ranging from 12 to 20 months. The remainder are expected in court in the next two months.

Of the 123 drivers arrested, 35 were in Scarborough, 31 were in York, 20 in Harrogate, 11 in Craven, nine in Ryedale, eight in Selby, six in Hambleton and three in Richmond.