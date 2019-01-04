POLICE are investigating an alleged homophobic hate crime in North Yorkshire, which left two men seriously hurt.

North Yorkshire Police said both men were assaulted in the incident on Baxtergate in Whitby on New Year’s Eve at around 6.20pm.

They were taken to hospital with “serious but not life-threatening injuries” including lacerations and head injuries, the force added. They have since returned home.

The force said a third man was also hurt but his injuries were less serious.

A force spokesperson explained: “The incident was reported as homophobic hate crime and is being dealt with by police accordingly. Detectives believe it was an isolated incident.

“Police believe two groups of men were in JK’s bar before the incident took place. An altercation happened in the Baxtergate area at around 6.20pm, which spilled onto neighbouring streets.”

A man in his 20s from the Rotherham area has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam footage, should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101. Quote reference number 12180242405.