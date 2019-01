POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses after a wooden fence was knocked over in Ryedale.

In a message sent through the community messaging system, police said: “Between December 29 and 31 2018 damage has been caused to a wooden fence on Middlecave Road in Malton.”

Anyone who witnessed the damage occur or has any information that may help police with their inquiries should phone 101 and quote reference 12180242095.