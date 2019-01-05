FRAUDSTERS are targeting victims with 'romance scams' and false claims over adult online activity.

North Yorkshire Police is urging people to be on the lookout for the online scams which have increased in the region recently.

The so-called ‘romance scams’ involve fraudsters befriending people online through dating apps or social media.

A spokesman said: “After a short while there will be a request for money, usually a relatively small amount claiming there is an unexpected bill they need to pay. This will be followed by promises to come to England to live ‘happily ever after’.

“There will be further complications with further requests for money - air fares, medical bills, customs duties - usually increasing in amount. I have met victims who refuse to believe they are a victim of a scam and have lost tens of thousands of pounds to this despicable crime.”

Another scam sees victims targeted by an email claiming their computer has been ‘hacked’.

The spokesman said: “They will claim the victim has been visiting adult sites and that all this has been monitored. The scammer will then state that unless payment is made - usually in Bitcoin - then the victims activities will be circulated on social media as well as the victims computer being ‘formatted’, i.e. all data being erased.”

The spokesman said: “Unfortunately there is very little a person can do to block these emails as the suspects are constantly changing the origin accounts that the emails are coming from and in the latest versions are making it appear as though it is originating from the victim’s own account. The main thing is not to panic and DO NOT make any payment to these scammers.” Report scams on 101 or at actionfraud.police.uk.