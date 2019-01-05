A MAN who “always wanted to be in a police pursuit” has been jailed after leading officers on a 23-mile high speed chase through North Yorkshire and York.

Andrew John Creaser, 49, has also lost his driving job and will have difficulty getting out of his rural village after his release, York Crown Court heard.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said the uninsured driver went through red traffic lights and drove on the wrong side of the road and at up to 80mph.

He continued to drive for three minutes after police burst his tyres with a stinger and was finally stopped on the A64 near its junction with Scotchman Lane, Flaxton, north of York.

When officers interviewed him, he said: “I always wanted to have a pursuit with the police.”

The chase began when police tried to stop him for driving without insurance at the junction of the A1 and the A59 near Allerton Park, said Mr Galley.

It included going through York along Boroughbridge Road, Water End, Water Lane, Clifton Moorgate and Wigginton Road.

Creaser, of Millfield Close, Wilberfoss, East Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

“For this kind of driving for this length of time, only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate,” said Judge Andrew Stubbs QC.

Creaser was jailed for eight months, banned from driving for two years and nine months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

For him, Graham Parkin said: “He knew he was being pursued by the police, he knew he should have stopped, but he panicked and adrenalin started. Then he made a bravado comment in the interview.”

Much of the time he had been driving at or under the speed limit and the roads had been quiet.

Creaser drove for a living and always had insurance. But because he had a paper licence instead of a photo ID one, he had difficulties when he changed insurers that led to them cancelling his policy.

He had lost his job and would have difficulty getting another one because his home village didn’t have alternative transport.

Mr Galley said the chase started at 10.20pm on October 15 and finished at 10.47pm.