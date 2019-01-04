A DRUG addict who thanked a judge and jury for saving his life by imprisoning him, had his sentence extended after admitting possession with intent to supply.

Stephen James Garnett, 41, was jailed for four years in April 2018 after CCTV operators saw him selling heroin on the streets of York.

As he was taken to the cells, he shouted “probably saved my life actually, thanks a lot”, and appeared before York Crown Court again in December charged with possession with intent to supply heroin following an incident in September 2017.

The court heard a resident at the Arc Light centre in Union Terrace advised staff on September 3, 2017, that Garnett slumped in his room. Staff investigated and found 12 wraps containing just over 1.6g of diamorphine and £100 cash.

In interview with police, he accepted possession of the drugs, and later pleaded guilty before the court to possession with intent to supply.

Neil Cutte, for Garnett, said his client's life "has been blighted by class A drug addiction, and he was for a long period of time, homeless".

However, since being imprisoned, he had become "motivated to try and make a better fist of things" when he was eventually released, and accepted another custodial sentence must be imposed, Mr Cutte said.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told Garnett, who appeared via videolink from Hull Prison: "When I saw you in April after you stood trial for supplying drugs on the streets of York you were in a dreadful state.

"You thanked them the jury for saving your life, and you seem to be twice the man in as much as you look twice as heavy as when convicted, and you can converse with me, which you couldn't do at the time. Now that you have come round and come to your senses, you have had good sense to plead guilty to this.

"All I can hope is that when you do come out, that you continue with the progress you claim to be making in custody and don't start taking drugs again because you know where that will lead you."

Garnett was sentenced to two years in prison to be served consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving.